Obituary: Jackson, Carolyn Sue

Carolyn Sue Jackson, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1940 in Rosedale, WV to Orville Romey and Edith Lovella King Carter.

Carolyn graduated from Gassaway High School in 1960. She had worked at IGA in Lowell and Beverly for many years. She was a member of the Lowell Christian Church. Carolyn loved BINGO, karaoke, swimming, live music, theatre and potluck dinners. She most of all loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathy Biery (James), Amy Hart (Christopher) and Carol Fallert (Vince); eight grandchildren; four siblings, Jerry Carter (Sherry), Tim Carter, Donald Carter (Vicky) and Janet Carter; son in law, Jack Koon; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Paul Jackson; son, James Carter; daughter, Lisa Koon; five brothers and three sisters.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples, with Rob Tuttle officiating. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the services on Wednesday. Her family would like to invite everyone to a reception dinner at Gilman United Methodist Church, following the services.

Her family would like to invite everyone to a reception dinner at Gilman United Methodist Church, following the services.

