Obituary: Malcomb, Barbara A.

Barbara A. Malcomb, 75, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1948, in Sistersville, WV, a daughter of the late Creighton and Dorothy Eddy Russell.

Barbara retired from Walmart in 2009 after dedicating many years. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her dogs, Akia, Choc and Abby. Barbara was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and belonged to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

She is survived by her son, David Malcomb (Lori); sister, Linda Thompson; one niece, Samantha; two nephews, Tony and Jack; grandchildren, TJ, Lacey and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Paisley and Leo; and her very special friend, Barbara Kirsch.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John Malcomb; and her sister, Martha Lewis.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Pleasants Memorial Cemetery in Pleasants County, WV. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna is honored to serve the Malcomb family.

