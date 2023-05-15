Obituary: Price, Howard Joseph

Howard Joseph Price, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose Christian faith guided his life, passed away on Friday, May 12th, 2023, at WVU Camden Clark Hospital with family at his side. He was 94 years old.

Howard was born on May 15th, 1928 to the late Henry Asa Price and Elsie Blanche Miller Price and raised on Cain’s Run in Roane County. As a young man, he worked at the Parkersburg Silk Mill and later for The Viscose in Parkersburg before embarking on a nearly 39-year career as a marble furnace tender at Johns Manville in Vienna. His hard work and dedication to his family were the hallmarks of his life.

Howard met the love of his life, Bettie Irene Edwards Price, while working at the silk mill as a teenager. They were married on June 2nd, 1946, by the Reverend H.L. Short and began their life together in Vienna. They later built a home in Mineral Wells and returned to Vienna before finally settling in Mineral Wells in 2008. Howard’s Christian beliefs were the cornerstone of his life, and his 76-year marriage to Bettie left a lasting impression on their family of what love and respect should be. They were longtime members of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Wirt County and cherished their time camping in the mountains of West Virginia, especially at Smoke Hole and Stuarts Park. Howard also loved hunting in Wirt County and trout fishing.

Howard Joseph Price is survived by his wife Bettie, son Donald R. Price (Brinda) of Washington, WV, daughter Lois Davis (Randy) of Mineral Wells, WV, and his beloved grandchildren: April Price of Norfolk, VA, Chris Davis (Kim) of Belpre, OH, Eric Davis (Julie) of Coal Grove, OH, Michael Price of Washington, WV, Amanda Davis (Eleni Zulia) of Athens, OH, and Natalie Price of Barboursville, WV. He is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his four sisters Marie Price Edwards, Juanita Price, Sylvia Price, and Betty Price Rucker.

The family would like to thank the staff of the third floor CVU and fifth floor at Camden Clark, Chaplain David Kaufman, and the loving staff at Cedar Grove Assisted Living during his recent stay there.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 10468 Dupont Road, Washington, WV 26181 or The Ronald McDonald House Charities, 910 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverends Brian Long and David Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery, Mineral Wells. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-7PM.

