SW Resources hosts annual golf classic at Parkersburg Country Club

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon SW resources held their annual golf classic at the Parkersburg Country Club.

This event today helps the non-profit that works with people living with disabilities find employment opportunities. But it will also fund the Glenn Wilson broadcast journalism scholarship that WTAP gives to a graduating senior every year.

People from across the state participate in the event and Outreach and Development Assistant Jonelle Merritt believes it’s because what SW resources provides to the community.

“It’s a great community effort that we come together. We not only have it here in our community, we have people from Charleston here also, people from Wheeling and Morgantown so we draw people in from different areas. It’s the businesses that we are tapping in to and then they bring people in from other towns to play on other teams,” Merritt said.

This year the golf classic had 108 golfers and Merritt believes it could continue to grow year after year.

