UVA Health: FDA approval of non-hormonal menopause medication is a breakthrough

Doctor JoAnn Pinkerton says this is a breakthrough that will make a big impact for patients who cannot take hormone therapy.
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors with UVA Health are excited about the FDA’s approval of a medication for menopause.

She says it will be an effective treatment for hot flashes, but that it may be pricey since it is the only drug of its kind so far.

“Fezolinetant or Veozah has actually been shown to reduce both the frequency and the intensity of the hot flashes, so that it will probably also help some sleep and mood, and it will mean that these women can get relief and be able to function better,” Dr. Pinkerton said.

Dr. Pinkerton says UVA Health is working on trials for its own version of a non-hormone menopause drug that could be another option in a few years.

