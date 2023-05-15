Vienna to flush hydrants

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) – The City of Vienna will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the area.

The hydrant flushing will take place from Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, according to a statement from the City of Vienna.

The flushing will be done by Vienna Utility Board employees.

Residents of Vienna may experience discolored water. Those who do are asked to flush their house water lines.

The city says if the water does not clear within five minutes, do not use it, and report it to the Vienna Utility Board at (304) 295-4543.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.