Wood County Commissioners vote against selling PSDs to West Virginia American Water

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Control of the public service districts in Wood County will remain local. During their May 15 meeting, the Wood County Commissioners voted unanimously on a motion to end discussion with West Virginia American Water, the company that provides water or wastewater service to over 500,000 West Virginians.

The company initially approached the county commissioners in February 2023 to discuss the possibility of purchasing Wood County’s PSDs. Had the deal gone through, customers of Wood County’s public service districts would’ve seen rate increases on their water and sewage service, with some customers’ bills more than doubling.

More than 30 customers and employees of PSDs in Wood County attended this morning’s meeting to hear the commission’s decision.

