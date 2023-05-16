Academic Achiever of the Week: Jaslynn Casto

This week’s academic achiever is Fort Frye High School junior Jaslynn Casto
Student-athlete Jaslynn Casto will enter her senior year with a 4.0 GPA while being a varsity member of the school’s softball and volleyball programs.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Student-athlete Jaslynn Casto will enter her senior year with a 4.0 Grade Point Average while being a varsity member of the school’s softball and volleyball programs. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and most recently the Principals Cabinet after a student council debate at Fort Frye High School.

“It was very nerve-racking, that was really out of my comfort zone. I’m not the person that gets up in front of the whole school. It was a good experience for me but I really enjoyed it.”

If that’s not impressive enough, Casto took a brief break from volunteer work at an elementary school to be recognized as this week’s academic achiever.

“I want to go into the educational field after I graduate from college. I’ve been helping volunteer over there for the past couple of weeks with classes and helping third graders get their projects done. Today, I was over there helping with Field Day, their end of the year fun day.”

With her junior year coming to a close, Casto recently realized the end of her high school experience is just one year away.

“We just finished up softball and it kind of hit me on our last game that I have one year left. I don’t want to let go of it yet.”

Fort Frye staff said Casto demonstrates outstanding initiative, communication, and leadership skills.

