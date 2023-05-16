Capito announces more than &20 million for W.Va. infrastructure projects

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be making funding available for 16 different infrastructure projects.

“Through my roles on both the EPW and Appropriations committees, I work closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine where we need to improve our infrastructure to best serve residents, and today is a significant example of that work coming to fruition. I am thrilled that so many communities across West Virginia will benefit from projects now able to move forward thanks to this funding. Our local officials deserve support from their federal partners in advancing key priorities like water extension projects and wastewater upgrades, and these dollars will provide a huge boost for our communities,” Ranking Member Capito said.

Among those receiving funding is Greenbrier County, Summers County, and McDowell County.

Individual awards and details listed below:

Greenbrier County Phase II Waterline Extension Project, Greenbrier County: $1,000,000

Madams Creek Waterline Extension Project, Summers County: $1,100,000

Sarvis Fork Water Extension Project, Jackson County: $990,000

Statts Mills Road Water Extension Project, Jackson County: $1,300,000

City of Spencer Water Distribution System Improvements Project, City of Spencer, Roane County: $1,250,000

Mt Zion Water System Improvements Project, Calhoun County: $1,250,000

Town of Wayne Wastewater Treatment Plant Project, Town of Wayne, Wayne County: $1,100,000

Davy Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project, Town of Davy, McDowell County: $1,000,000

Reedy Middle Fork Water Extension Project, Town of Reedy, Roane County: $1,000,000

Purgitsville Water Extension Phase 3 Project, Hampshire County: $1,000,000

City of Pennsboro Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project Phase I, City of Pennsboro, Ritchie County: $1,780,000

Town of Newburg Wastewater System Improvements Project, Town of Newburg, Preston County: $1,650,000

Town of West Union Wastewater System Improvements Project, Town of West Union, Dodridge County: $1,900,000

Pond Creek Water Extension Project, Wood County: $1,348,000

City of Kingwood Wastewater System Improvements Project, City of Kingwood Sanitary Sewer Works, Preston County: $1,600,000

Town of Carpendale Sanitary Sewer Project, Town of Carpendale, Mineral County: $1,600,000

