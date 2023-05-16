Dr. Torie Jackson named West Virginia University at Parkersburg president

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Doctor Torie Jackson was named as the president for the commuter college.

“We are excited and honored that Dr. Torie Jackson has been selected as the new President of WVUP,” said Steven Hardman, chair of the board. “Dr. Jackson’s experiences — both personally and professionally — and her outlook on life make her uniquely suited for this position.”

Dr. Jackson — who served in the interim president role for the 2022 through 2023 academic year — says she is excited to be taking on this position.

Jackson is a WVU-P graduate and says it is the college built her into the person that she is today.

“I often says that this is the college that built me. And I literally mean that,” Dr. Jackson said. “When I was at a time in my life when things were difficult, this is the college that embraced me and helped me to develop confidence in myself. So, to be able to instill that confidence into students today is a dream that I’m happy to have.”

Dr. Jackson said she was overwhelmed by the community’s immediate support after being named WVU-Parkersburg president. Jackson said she looks forward to continuing to improve the college.

“We recently have completed our strategic plan for the college, and it will take a team approach to reach those goals and outcomes,” said Jackson when asked about her plans for presidency. “We will also continue to work with industry professionals to prepare a workforce for upcoming jobs, and focus efforts on recruitment and retention of students in all programs.”

Jackson is a Ritchie County native who has been a member of WVU-Parkersburg since 2008. She is an alum of WVUP with an associate of applied science in journalism. She has a Regents Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in journalism, a Master’s in corporate/organizational communication, and a doctorate in higher education administration, all from West Virginia University.

