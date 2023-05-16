Jennifer Garner surprises local fans

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Home-grown West Virginians know -- it doesn’t matter where you move on to, country roads will always take you home.

An example is Jennifer Garner. We see her on the big screen and also here at home.

Most recently, you might have caught a glimpse of her in the sky zip-lining at the Dirty Birds game in Charleston on Saturday.

Later that day, a mother and daughter trying to head home from the game got stuck in a bit of traffic -- but got the surprise of a lifetime.

“This Lincoln Navigator pulls in with California plates and it blocks me in my spot and Jennifer Garner jumps out of the car, and she’s like ‘I am so sorry!’ ... asked my youngest daughter if she knew who she was, and she was very starstruck. She was like, ‘yeah! I know who you are,’ Jennifer Kessel said.

Jennifer Garner took a selfie with the two to capture the moment -- an infectious smile that carried through the camera lens of another pair earlier in the week.

Katy and Grace Darnell were chilling in their car after a workout at George Washington High School in Charleston, where Garner graduated from, and happened to look up and see her.

A once-in-a-lifetime moment they built up the courage for.

“It was a shock to see her in real life… she’s gorgeous, so pretty and just as nice.”

