MOV Regional Airport celebrates 50th year anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend the MOV regional airport celebrated their 50th anniversary. They celebrated with hosting an open house which is their first event in five years.

The airport brought something for people of all ages. Airplane tours, cotton candy, bouncy houses, a wood county aviation history walk and more.

The open house brought in 309 cars and about 600 people who came to learn about the history of the airport.

Assistant Manager, Sydnie Beall, believes that with this open house it will help people in the community realize what they have right in their backyards.

“I think it reminds people that we’re here and it reminds people that there is an airport here to support them. It helped contour airlines they fly out of CLT twice a day now, it helped the flight school get young aviators inspired, it helped our restaurant. I think overall it can help a lot of people,” said Beall.

