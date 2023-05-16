Obituary: Frazier, Robert D.

Robert D. Frazier, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born May 16, 1941 in Wirt Co. WV, a son of the late Willie Frazier and Bernice Backus Frazier.

Robert retired from Dick Warner Pontiac after many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching Westerns, and spending time with his family.

Robert is survived by three daughters, Tammy Charlton (Robert), Roberta Burrows (Rodney), and Kathy Backus (Doug); a son, Robert W. Frazier; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, June McFee and three brothers, Willie Frazier Jr., John T. Frazier and Larry Frazier.

Per Robert’s request there will be no services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Frazier family.

