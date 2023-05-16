Obituary: Schott, James S.

James S. “Jim” Schott, 90, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at his residence.

He was born August 25, 1932 in Vienna, a son of the late Henry A. and Goldendene Hopkins Schott. Jim was an U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Jim is survived by his three children, Dennis Schott of Vienna, David Schott of Alabama and Jama Schott of Vienna; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, George, Charles, Henry, Earl, Carl and Robert Schott, Angelia O’Rear, Naomi Keller and Lois Shuman.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Schott family.

