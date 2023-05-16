Obituary: Sims, Frederick Clarence

Frederick Clarence Sims, 97, of Fleming passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville.

He was born on August 17, 1925 in Wood County, WV, to the late William and Lilly Sims. Before his retirement, Mr. Sims was employed as a certified welder and machinist.

He married Marguerite McConaha who preceded him in death.  He is survived by children:  Fred (Diane) Sims, Mike (Donna) Sims, Sharon Allberry (special friend Joe), Richard (Sherry) Sims, Cheryl Abe, Robert Sims, William (Patty) Sims, Etta (Victor) Cole, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.  He later married Frances Schafer who preceded him in death.

In addition to his parents and wives, Frederick was preceded in death by sisters:  Genevie Vickers, Irene Armstrong, Lillie Lent, Nellie Davis, Dorothy Schneider.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday (May 19) at Highland Ridge Cemetery.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

