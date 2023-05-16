Time Travel Adventure “The Visitors” coming to Parkersburg

(Laura Bowen)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A young adult novel featuring local history is coming to Parkersburg.

Author Kate Payerle will present her book “The Visitors” at Emerson Library on Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m.

The Wood County Historical Society has teamed up with the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library to create this event.

Payerle will introduce the book, read excerpts, and discuss historical discoveries she made while researching for her novel, according to a statement from Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library.

In the novel, eight-year-old Abby and 11-year-old Ella travel back in time with their Aunt Katie and land in Parkersburg, West Virginia at the turn of the century.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and the author will be happy to sign them.

No purchase is required for program attendance.

