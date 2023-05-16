Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison

Cassie Cassidy pleads guilty to two counts of uttering.
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County woman pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering.

Uttering is a crime of knowingly passing on or using a forged or counterfeited document or coin with the intent to defraud.

Cassie Cassidy accepted a plea agreement, changing her plea to guilty on two counts uttering. Each count has the potential for one to 10 years in prison.

Cassidy was originally indicted on 24 total counts. Twelve were for forgery and another 12 were for uttering.

Wood Co. Circuit Court judge, Robert Waters asked Cassidy, “In the indictment of the twelve checks including the one in count two and count four, you passed checks that you knew were forged?”

“This is correct your honor,” Cassidy said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 17th at 9:15 in the morning.

The defense said they want alternative sentencing for her.

