Wood County residents targeted for jury duty scam

(AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Wood County residents are being targeted by phone scammers.

Those who are targeted are receiving calls threatening arrest or other punishment for missing jury duty, according to a statement from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

In some cases, scammers demand that residents pay to avoid punishment.

Jury duty scam calls have been reported for the circuit courts of Putnam, Preston, Nicholas, and Wood counties.

Residents are encouraged to call local authorities when they receive such a call.

“If you get a suspicious call, even if it comes from a number that looks legitimate, don’t feel pressured to act immediately. Pause and give our office a call—it might save you from potentially being scammed,” said Morrisey.

The Attorney General’s Office says scammers have been known to pose as federal marshals and/or local law enforcement. They often attempt to boost their credibility by spoofing official phone numbers, stealing badge numbers, and misrepresenting themselves as named police officers.

Consumers can do a few things to avoid falling prey:

  • Be wary of any demand for payment via prepaid card or wire transfer.
  • Never share personal information without verifying the identity of the recipient.
  • Don’t trust a name or number just because it appears on caller ID.
  • Be suspicious of off-hour phone calls and those from an unidentified number.
  • Listen for inaccuracies as scammers may misrepresent a judge’s title and/or indicate the court is located where none exists.

Residents who receive a call like this should call their local circuit clerk’s office, sheriff’s office, and/or federal courthouse to verify if they missed a jury summons.

Anyone who believes they may have been affected by this scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.

