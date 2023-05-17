Boil water advisory issued for Belpre

(MGN)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Belpre.

The advisory was issued for the 400-500 block and 2800 block of Beach Drive, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Water pressure was lost in these areas and the advisory was issued as a health precaution, according to a statement from the City of Belpre Water Department.

Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded. You should boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. If you boil water, the water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

The City of Belpre says the water department is working to correct the issue and residents will be notified when the water is safe to use again without boiling.

For additional information about the boil water advisory contact Denzil Ray of the City of Belpre Department of Public Works at (740) 423-6485.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
A commercial truck carrying plastic pellets spilled on State Route 7 in Meigs County on Tuesday.
OSHP: Freightliner loses control, overturns on State Route 7 in Meigs County
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Robert D. Frazier
Obituary: Frazier, Robert D.
Mary Ann Greene
Obituary: Greene, Mary Ann

Latest News

Impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident.
Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond
Boil water notice for Union Williams PSD
Frontier H.S. Junior earns her second Associate Degree
Frontier H.S. Junior earns her second Associate Degree
Wunderlich Photography spotlights historic Marietta
Wunderlich Photography spotlights historic Marietta