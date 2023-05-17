Boil water advisory issued for Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Belpre.

The advisory was issued for the 400-500 block and 2800 block of Beach Drive, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Water pressure was lost in these areas and the advisory was issued as a health precaution, according to a statement from the City of Belpre Water Department.

Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded. You should boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. If you boil water, the water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

The City of Belpre says the water department is working to correct the issue and residents will be notified when the water is safe to use again without boiling.

For additional information about the boil water advisory contact Denzil Ray of the City of Belpre Department of Public Works at (740) 423-6485.

