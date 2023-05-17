Boil water notice for Union Williams PSD

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A boil water notice has been issued for the entire Union Williams Public Service District.

The notice was issued on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

A problem with the main line on Fenton Lane may have caused contamination in the water, according to a statement from Union Williams PSD.

The PSD says to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Unions Williams PSD says it will inform residents and businesses when the water is safe to use again without boiling.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
A commercial truck carrying plastic pellets spilled on State Route 7 in Meigs County on Tuesday.
OSHP: Freightliner loses control, overturns on State Route 7 in Meigs County
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Robert D. Frazier
Obituary: Frazier, Robert D.
Mary Ann Greene
Obituary: Greene, Mary Ann

Latest News

Frontier H.S. Junior earns her second Associate Degree
Frontier H.S. Junior earns her second Associate Degree
Wunderlich Photography spotlights historic Marietta
Wunderlich Photography spotlights historic Marietta
Researchers suggest PCE could contribute to Parkinson’s disease
Researchers suggest the chemical PCE could contribute to Parkinson’s disease
Academic Achiever of the Week: Jaslynn Casto
Academic Achiever of the Week: Jaslynn Casto