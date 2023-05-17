Boil water notice for Union Williams PSD

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A boil water notice has been issued for the entire Union Williams Public Service District.

The notice was issued on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

A problem with the main line on Fenton Lane may have caused contamination in the water, according to a statement from Union Williams PSD.

The PSD says to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Unions Williams PSD says it will inform residents and businesses when the water is safe to use again without boiling.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.