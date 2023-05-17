Chemours teams with Discovery World for 10-year partnership

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chemours is teaming up with Discovery World for a 10-year partnership for $350 thousand.

Both officials with Chemours and Discovery World say the partnership will be more than a check.

“Well, investing in our children is investing in our future. And Chemours is all about forward-thinking and identifying new and better ways to help not just the Mid-Ohio Valley, not just the community, but the world. So, it’s one of our core values is building that education base and building that love for the sciences.

Officials say this is an investment to continue getting children interested in S.T.E.A.M. learning and concepts at an early age.

“And I think having these industry experts come and do those types of classes and different things that we’re going to be doing here like ‘Science Saturdays,’ it’ll be really impactful on the kids. Because they can actually meet someone who is an actual scientist or an actual chemist. And I think that will be really interesting for them and you love watching those lightbulb moments with the kids when they make that connection.”

The Chemours grant will provide admission passes for underserved children and their families to experience all that the museum offers and will also provide funding and Chemours volunteers for Science Saturdays, where kids and visitors of all ages will be introduced to STEM concepts in a fun and engaging, hands-on manner. Science Saturdays will be very similar in format to the Fun with Science program that Chemours volunteers already take out into the community to various area schools.

The grant comes through the company’s Vibrant Communities initiative and will be supported with volunteers from Chemours’ Washington Works site in Parkersburg.

