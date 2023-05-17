Former WVU basketball player visits several schools in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU basketball player Gabe Osabuohien visited several schools in Harrison County Wednesday.

Osabuohien made his way up to the NBA, now playing for the Cleveland Chargers. However, that didn’t stop him from coming back to West Virginia and encouraging students to stay healthy, focus on school, and follow their dreams.

Osabuohien said the most rewarding part of doing this is getting to see the excitement on the kids’ faces.

“The excitement. Them actually attaching the mountaineers and WVU to an actual person. Just being able to be there in person.”

He said this is something he would like to do yearly to give back to the community.

