Former WVU basketball player visits several schools in Harrison County

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU basketball player Gabe Osabuohien visited several schools in Harrison County Wednesday.

Osabuohien made his way up to the NBA, now playing for the Cleveland Chargers. However, that didn’t stop him from coming back to West Virginia and encouraging students to stay healthy, focus on school, and follow their dreams.

Osabuohien said the most rewarding part of doing this is getting to see the excitement on the kids’ faces.

“The excitement. Them actually attaching the mountaineers and WVU to an actual person. Just being able to be there in person.”

He said this is something he would like to do yearly to give back to the community.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident.
Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond
A commercial truck carrying plastic pellets spilled on State Route 7 in Meigs County on Tuesday.
OSHP: Freightliner loses control, overturns on State Route 7 in Meigs County
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts

Latest News

Planet Fitness’s High School Summer Pass Program starts this week.
Planet Fitness starts its free summer pass program for high schoolers
WSAZ Investigates | Flushing Out Forever Chemicals
WSAZ Investigates | Flushing out Forever Chemicals in New Haven, W.Va.
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Enrollment open for Camp Hervida
Washington County 4-H camp registration is open
Discovery World on Market is going to be a part of a multi-year partnership with one local...
Chemours teams with Discovery World for 10-year partnership