Frontier H.S. Junior earns her second Associate Degree

Albreah Triplett already has a massive head start on her higher education.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A junior from Frontier high school has already taken major steps in getting a head start in her higher education.

Albreah Triplett will be entering her final year of high school by August and already has two associate degrees. Triplett has already accomplished this through the College Credit Plus program while attending Washington State Community College. Triplett said this is a great way of her getting closer to her goal of becoming a veterinarian when she grows up.

“I’m going to be a pre-vet major to get into veterinary school. I want to be a veterinarian because I like animals. I mostly want to work with farm animals. But I kind of want to small pet animals as well,” Triplett said.

Triplett is looking to attend either the University of Findlay or Wooster College to go into their pre-vet program.

She is also looking to add a bachelor’s and doctorate to her collection of degrees.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

