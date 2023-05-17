Gov. Justice delcares Juneteenth as state holiday

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared Juneteenth 2023 as a state holiday.

Juneteenth is recognized on June 19 each year and celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865.

It will be recognized this year on Monday, June 19 and will be followed by West Virginia Day on Tuesday, June 20.

West Virginia marked Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time in 2021.

Click here to view the proclamation.

