Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man was arrested on two charges relating to impaired driving after striking another vehicle Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Deputy Turner with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Lee Roupe, Davisville, was driving East on Staunton Turnpike. Roupe was swerving, hit a guard rail, and then struck the mirror of a driver going the opposite direction. He then went off the side of the road and came to rest in a grassy area.

Dispatch said this occurred on the 1800 block of Staunton Turnpike, with multiple calls coming in around 8:58 A.M.

Deputy Turner says impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident. Roupe was arrested and arraigned on two charges, DUI Drugs and DUI Habitual user of drugs.

Roupe was released on bond, according to Deputy Turner.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.