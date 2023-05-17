Marietta College partnership will help students get textbooks

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College has moved from their normal bookstore on campus to eCampus to help students purchase textbooks.

ECampus offers affordable textbooks to students in different formats from hard copy to digital.

Marietta College Vice President of Communication and Brand Management Tom Perry shares more ways this partnership will help students.

“They also provide a very affordable way of shipping their books. They’ll ship across the country, but students can also have their books shipped here and waiting for them when they show up in the fall. They’ll be in what use to be the bookstore, or somewhere on campus where we decide, packaged up and ready to go when they show up,” said Perry.

Perry went on to say they have heard good feedback from other schools that use eCampus.

Since students will be using eCampus for books, the old bookstore will be transformed into the Pioneer Team Shop.

This is where students and visitors can get Pioneer apparel to show school pride.

