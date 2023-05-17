MHS Athletics announces youth summer camps

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Marietta High School Athletics is offering youth camps this summer.

The summer camps will take place in June and July, according to MHS athletics.

The camps accommodate grades K-12 but grades vary depending on the specific camp.

Camps offered include volleyball, tennis, softball, cheer, cross country, soccer, basketball, and football.

Schedule:

SPORTLOCATIONCOSTDATES
VolleyballMHS Gym$806/1-6/3
TennisGlendale Tennis Courts$606/5-6/9, 6/12-6/16
SoftballMHS Phillips Fields$406/17-6/18
CheerMHS Auditorium$406/18-6/20
Cross CountryBroughton’s Center$256/21-6/23
SoccerDevola Soccer Field$606/25
Boys BasketballMHS Gym$407/10-7/12
Girls BasketballMES Gym$407/13-7/14
FootballMHS Practice Field$307/17-7/19

For more information about the summer camps, contact MHS athletics by emailing cvenderlic@mariettacsdoh.org or calling 740-374-6542.

