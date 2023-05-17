MHS Athletics announces youth summer camps
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Marietta High School Athletics is offering youth camps this summer.
The summer camps will take place in June and July, according to MHS athletics.
The camps accommodate grades K-12 but grades vary depending on the specific camp.
Camps offered include volleyball, tennis, softball, cheer, cross country, soccer, basketball, and football.
Schedule:
|SPORT
|LOCATION
|COST
|DATES
|Volleyball
|MHS Gym
|$80
|6/1-6/3
|Tennis
|Glendale Tennis Courts
|$60
|6/5-6/9, 6/12-6/16
|Softball
|MHS Phillips Fields
|$40
|6/17-6/18
|Cheer
|MHS Auditorium
|$40
|6/18-6/20
|Cross Country
|Broughton’s Center
|$25
|6/21-6/23
|Soccer
|Devola Soccer Field
|$60
|6/25
|Boys Basketball
|MHS Gym
|$40
|7/10-7/12
|Girls Basketball
|MES Gym
|$40
|7/13-7/14
|Football
|MHS Practice Field
|$30
|7/17-7/19
For more information about the summer camps, contact MHS athletics by emailing cvenderlic@mariettacsdoh.org or calling 740-374-6542.
