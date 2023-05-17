MHS Athletics announces youth summer camps

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Marietta High School Athletics is offering youth camps this summer.

The summer camps will take place in June and July, according to MHS athletics.

The camps accommodate grades K-12 but grades vary depending on the specific camp.

Camps offered include volleyball, tennis, softball, cheer, cross country, soccer, basketball, and football.

Schedule:

SPORT LOCATION COST DATES Volleyball MHS Gym $80 6/1-6/3 Tennis Glendale Tennis Courts $60 6/5-6/9, 6/12-6/16 Softball MHS Phillips Fields $40 6/17-6/18 Cheer MHS Auditorium $40 6/18-6/20 Cross Country Broughton’s Center $25 6/21-6/23 Soccer Devola Soccer Field $60 6/25 Boys Basketball MHS Gym $40 7/10-7/12 Girls Basketball MES Gym $40 7/13-7/14 Football MHS Practice Field $30 7/17-7/19

For more information about the summer camps, contact MHS athletics by emailing cvenderlic@mariettacsdoh.org or calling 740-374-6542.

