New River Gorge named Best Family Trip in the U.S. by national magazine

Credit: West Virginia Department of Tourism
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The New River Gorge has been named Best Family Trip in the U.S. by a national magazine, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Outside Magazine gave The New River Gorge the national distinction, one of several recognitions the national park has received in recent years.

“I’m just thrilled to see even more national recognition for West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “The outside world is finally figuring out what we’ve known for far too long. West Virginia is an incredible place, and I’ve loved watching as the rest of the world has started discovering this fact over the past several years. We are excited to continue welcoming families from all across the world to West Virginia this summer.”

The New River Gorge National River was redesigned as the nation’s newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, in December 2020.

Outdoor Magazine’s writers compiled a 117-page research report of destinations across the country and whittled down their choices to one winner and one runner-up in each category.

The final decisions were based on many factors including new travel options, improved-upon classics, accessibility, and sustainability.

“West Virginia’s slogan more than lives up to its name,” Outside’s deputy editor and travel director Mary Turner said. “There’s an abundance of spectacular public lands to explore all over the state, including the New River Gorge, America’s 63rd national park. We chose the park as the winner for best family adventure in the U.S. because it has so many recreational opportunities for every age and expertise level.”

Click here for a list of the 2023 Outside Travel Awards by Outdoor Magazine.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident.
Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond
A commercial truck carrying plastic pellets spilled on State Route 7 in Meigs County on Tuesday.
OSHP: Freightliner loses control, overturns on State Route 7 in Meigs County
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts

Latest News

Planet Fitness’s High School Summer Pass Program starts this week.
Planet Fitness starts its free summer pass program for high schoolers
WSAZ Investigates | Flushing Out Forever Chemicals
WSAZ Investigates | Flushing out Forever Chemicals in New Haven, W.Va.
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Enrollment open for Camp Hervida
Washington County 4-H camp registration is open
Discovery World on Market is going to be a part of a multi-year partnership with one local...
Chemours teams with Discovery World for 10-year partnership