North Star receives donations from W.Va. Representative

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – North Star Child Advocacy Center has received a donation from a West Virginia House Delegate.

Delegate Scot Heckert of Wood County donated $2,500 to North Star.

The check presentation took place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The money will be allocated to assist the center with general operations, and some upgrades, according to a statement from North Star.

The child advocacy center is the busiest in the state, and 75% of its cases come from Wood County.

North Star serves Wood, Ritchie, Wirt, Pleasants, and Calhoun Counties and provides additional services to more counties nearby.

“I want to do all I can to help the organizations in our community that are making a difference. Helping our abused children has to be at the top of that list,” said Heckert.

