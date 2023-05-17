Obituary: Ferris, Gregory Gene

Gregory Gene Ferris, 69, of Vienna, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 25, 1953 in Beckley, WV, a son of Nora B. “Bobbi” Ferris and the late Gene G. Ferris.

Gregory was a telephone operator for Verizon phone company for 25 years. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle D. Mahoney (James); son, Brad Ashenfelter; two brothers, John Ferris (Sharon) and Jeff Ferris; grandchildren, Tiffany Mahoney, Ryan Mahoney and Alexis Mahoney; great-grandchildren, Paislee Mahoney and Penelope Mahoney; three nieces, Holly Seitz, Lauren Ferris and Lindsay Ferris; and a host of family members.

In addition to his father, Gregory was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Ashenfelter Ferris; and nephew, Chad Ferris.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Ferris family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.