Obituary: Gavin, Mary G.

Mary G. Gavin, 76, of Vienna, passed into the loving arms of the Lord on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was a dialysis patient for ten years.

She was born February 19, 1947, in Fairmont, WV, a daughter of the late Carl and Irma (Ayres) Bordenet.

Mary attended eleven years at St. Peter’s School in Fairmont and graduated in 1965 from Gassaway High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Fairmont State College and taught for one year at Mount de Chantal Academy in Wheeling, WV. Mary worked for five years at West Virginia Medical Services in Wheeling, WV and then became a fulltime homemaker while her sons were young. She then became a secretary for St. Michaels Catholic Church in Vienna until she retired after 20 years of service. Mary was an avid reader.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, William “Bill” Gavin; son, David Owen Gavin of Japan; and two sisters, Jane Giles of Elkins, WV and Elizabeth Talbert of Fairmont, WV.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Patrick Gavin; and her brothers, Carl Jr, Joseph “Joe”, Eugene and Louis “Lou” Bordenet.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Vienna with Father John Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna and on Friday from 10:00 am-10:30 am. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Mary to: Gabriel Project of Mid-Ohio Valley, 609 Market St. Parkersburg, WV. 26101, Women’s Care Center, P.O. Box 4765 Parkersburg, WV. 26104 or Good Samaritan Center c/o Wayside United Methodist Church, 3001 Grand Central Ave. Vienna, WV. 26105.

