Obituary: Van Horn, Patrick Lee

Patrick Lee Van Horn, 64, of Williamstown, West Virginia was called home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Pat lost his brief battle with pancreatic cancer while under the extraordinary care of Hospice and the 3rd floor nursing unit of Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Pat was born April 18, 1959, in Parkersburg, WV to Lawrence B. and Elsie Aileene (Haddox) Van Horn. He spent most of his life being home in West Virginia but did live in Bradenton, Florida for a while. Pat studied Graphic Arts while in school which led to a lifelong career as an Offset Press Operator. He will be remembered for his passion for bowling and enjoyment of watching WVU Football. He would have been the first person to tell you his greatest achievement in life was being a “Dad” to his pride and joy, his daughter Kelly.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Janet (Nesbitt) Van Horn whom he married on December 6, 1991 and his daughter Kelly Christina Van Horn plus siblings: David Van Horn (Suzie) of Williamstown, WV, Sheila Shoen (Dan) of Hanover, PA, Linda Canfield (Mike) of Marietta, OH and sister-in law Karen Van Horn also of Williamstown, and numerous nieces and nephews. Last but not least, his shelter rescues: Boots, Tucker, Melody, Freddy, Felix, and Elton. (Boots was his favorite)

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ezra Allen Van Horn, of Williamstown, WV.

His earthly remains were cremated, and a private celebration of his life will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to his favorite charity St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

