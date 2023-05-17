OSHP: Freightliner loses control, overturns on State Route 7 in Meigs County
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Freightliner overturned on State Route 7 in Meigs County near milepost 16.
The OSHP said the driver lost control and went off the right side of the road and overturned. It happened at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
No one was hurt. Crews are working to clean up the plastic pellets the truck was carrying.
