OSHP: Freightliner loses control, overturns on State Route 7 in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Freightliner overturned on State Route 7 in Meigs County near milepost 16.

The OSHP said the driver lost control and went off the right side of the road and overturned. It happened at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was hurt. Crews are working to clean up the plastic pellets the truck was carrying.

