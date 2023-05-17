Players stepping up to clean Frank Loria Memorial Field

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Recent damage and garbage have been tarnishing the dugouts and field dedicated to local sports hero Frank Loria.

Loria died in the Marshall University plane crash in 1970.

The field is also home to Salem University baseball.

The team is having a record-breaking season, and it might be in part due to their “Mr. Miyagi” work ethic.

Coach JT Heenan says his players are doing what they can to help groundskeepers keep the field beautiful.

“When I first got to Salem, ‘Somebody else will clean it up’ was my perspective, but it’s just changed where now I want to make this program better, this field better, the community better,” said Heenan.

The Astroturf field is treated differently than grass, and signs are posted telling people what they need to know in order to keep the field in top shape.

Things like metal cleats can tear up the turf, and sunflower seeds and gum are difficult to get out.

Heenan says Loria Field is a place to be proud of.

“You want people from outside this community to come in and say ‘Hey, that mound is incredible, home plate is great, the field is unbelievable.’ You want people to see that, but if you leave trash when you go and somebody else has to pick up the pieces, it takes away from that facility,” Heenan said.

Heenan says his team is happy to help with community service like sweeping out the dugouts, but there’s only so much the team and maintenance crews can do.

He say’s it’s important to respect the field that gives so much back.

“We return home, and we’re picking up sunflower seeds instead of preparing for our next game. If everybody had the same investment of ‘Hey, let’s make sure this facility stays beautiful, and we have so much respect for that Clarksburg community’, it would be better for everybody,” Heenan said.

Salem University’s baseball team had the objective of completing 1,000 hours of community service this year, and they’re hoping to inspire others in the community to take the same initiative.

