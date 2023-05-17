Researchers suggest the chemical PCE could contribute to Parkinson’s disease

RAVENSWOOD, Ohio (WTAP) - In 1989, the chemical contaminant PCE was detected in three production wells supplying water to Ravenswood West Virginia. Recent research suggests the chemical could be a cause of Parkinson’s Disease.

PCE is commonly used in dry cleaning and metal degreasing. It’s also a potential carcinogen, according to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Ray Dorsey, a neurologist at the University of Rochester, said recent evidence suggests PCE and related chemicals could be a cause of Parkinson’s disease. “When you feed these dry cleaning chemicals to laboratory mice or rats, they develop the clinical and the pathological features of Parkinson’s disease,” he said. “They move around slower. When you look at their brain, they’ve lost the nerve cells that produce dopamine that’s lost in Parkinson’s disease.”

Dorsey said research by his colleagues showed a correlation between Parkinson’s and exposure to PCE and the related chemical TCE. Dorsey said that in a study comparing 99 pairs of twins over the course of their lives, the researchers found that twins with hobbies or occupations that commonly result in exposure to PCE were 500% more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s than twins without those hobbies or occupations.

Dorsery said Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world today, and that PCE and related chemicals could be part of the reason why. For this reason, he said he wants to see lawmakers ban the chemical. His work is detailed further in his book “Ending Parkinson’s Disease.”

