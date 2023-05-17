Robotics and drone competition held at Belpre High School

By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Students from four area schools participated in the Ohio Valley Robotics and Drones Competition on March 16.

Students from Belpre High School, Fort Frye High School, Warren High School and Middle School, and Caldwell High School used robots and drones to stack objects, move balls into goals, and navigate obstacles.

Jamey Erb, a science teacher at Belpre High School and one of the scorekeepers for the competition, said working with robots and drones in a hands-on competition helps the students learn lots of skills they can use outside of the classroom. “Teamwork, of course, because they have a partner, a pilot and a copilot,” she said. “They get experience with building and reading a schematic diagram. They get experience with how things work.”

Among the sponsors of the competition was the Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition. George Bilokonsky, that organization’s program manager, emphasized what he thinks is another important thing learning about robotics teaches. “You learn how to fail a lot,” he said. “And by failing, you come back and you’ll learn from your mistakes and your failures and become a better person. So there’s a lot here for these students.”

Linn Yost, president of Micro Machine Works, another sponsor of the competition, said learning these skills helps set the students up for longer-term success. “If we can expose them earlier on in life, they make better career decisions as the get into junior high school, high school, and college, whether they even go to college or not, so, this is an awesome opportunity for these kids to kind of get their feet wet, find their passion, find their ‘why’ sort of thing.”

Both Yost and Bilokonsky said they thought supporting competitions like this in the region were important for workforce and economic development in the local community.

Robotics Winners:

Alliance Champions: Belpre, Alana Zebe and Jonah Vandergrift with Fort Frye, Dominique Stone.

Alliance 2nd Place- Belpre, Jayden Flinn and Mohammed Algharari with Fort Frye, Tanner Boswell.

Drone Winners:

Champions- Fort Frye: Levi McConnell and Connor Schnell

2nd Place- Fort Frye: Conner Dyar and Elliott Gilcrist

