Sunset Ellis Drive-In gearing up to open after almost a year

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - About 300 days, that’s how long it’s been since the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater last showed a movie.

Last winter, vandals broke into the drive-in projection booth stealing cables, wires, lights, and as former owner John Ellis says - some surprising items were stolen as well.

“They took my coffee machine, a little 5-cup coffee machine,” said Ellis when we spoke to him last year. “It was twenty years old!”

To make matters worse, the drive-in’s projector broke down in June of last year.

A GoFundMe page was started in July to raise money to help repair the projector and buy new equipment. Thanks to the community’s efforts, over $13,000 was raised.

Larry Morgan, one of the new owners of the Sunset Ellis property, says the support from the community means a lot.

“It’s really nice, said Morgan. “It means people really care what’s going on here.”

Opening in 1947, the drive-in theater has been a family tradition to attend for many families around the state, including Alesia Tate.

Tate has lived in the area her whole life and has been going to the drive-in since she was a young girl and is excited about the opening. She thinks it’s great for the tradition to continue another year.

“I think it’s a good thing to have open, not very many of them left in America,” said Tate. “It’s good to see we’re continuing it on.”

Morgan is hopeful that the drive-in will be showing movies weekly all summer. He added that although there have been some delays in getting the theater back up, he’s excited to keep a tradition alive.

“Kids coming around, listening to them giggle and laugh as they watch the movie,” said Morgan. “I like to have everyone enjoy themselves, that’s the bottom line.”

Opening night for the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater will be Thursday at dusk.

Super Mario Bros. and Fast and Furious X are on the schedule for this week with ticket prices at $9 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-12.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.