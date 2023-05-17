Trek Vienna - the history of our town

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trek Vienna is having its grand opening later this week.

WTAP talked to one of the leaders of the project about how it’s bringing Vienna’s history to 2023.

The president of Vienna Tree and Beautification Commission, Jack Mathers, said of the project, “It’s to learn about the community and learn the history of the community.”

If you don’t know the story of Vienna, that history doesn’t have to remain a mystery.

“There used to be a silk mill here and, with that silk mill, they brought in tent caterpillars and, with the tent caterpillars to spin the silk,” Mathers said.

The informational pavilion has several panels that teach you about Vienna’s history from education to transportation and more.

“We had an apple industry that was very big...apple orchards in Jackson Park, where there were thousands of apple trees,” Mathers said.

The panels have QR codes you can scan to get more in depth information. Plus you can download a map to follow.

“..., we laid out approximately 10 trails around the city,” Mathers said

The trails vary in length.

Along your walk, you can learn more about Vienna’s history as well as its trees.

“We envision family interaction to where kids can come out and be with their parents - they can walk some of these trails. They can learn…,” Mathers said.

Opening day will be this Friday May 19th at 10am. The pavilion is located on 36th Street and Grand Central Avenue.

Mathers said they also created interactive booklets that they put into the school system, which teach kids about the history of Vienna. They are the less in depth versions of everything taught through Trek Vienna. One booklet is for Pre-K through second grade and the other is for third through fifth grade.

Mathers said this project was led by the Vienna Tree and Beautification Commission as well as Ullman Design out of Marietta.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.