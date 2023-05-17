Washington Co. Relay for Life returning May 20th at Civitan Park

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The largest fundraiser of year for the American Cancer Society will return to Civitan Park in Belpre.

Relay for Life officials say this event celebrates both cancer survivors and caregivers. And provides hope for those who are battling this disease.

“It is very important to recognize the caregivers that are with the survivors. And to show others that people are surviving cancer longer and that there is a lot of hope out there,” Relay for Life co-leader, Micki George said.

The goal fundraising amount for this year will be $52 thousand.

Activities at the relay for life include luminaries, homemade food and games for kids. Event officials say if you are planning on walking at Relay, wear the proper shoes.

There will be registration table at Civitan Park before its 4 p.m. start time. And if you would like to register online you can click on this link to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.