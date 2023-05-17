Washington County 4-H camp registration is open

Enrollment open for Camp Hervida
By Sarah Coleman
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County 4-H is getting ready for their camps this summer.

There are several different camps planned for kids that are finishing kindergarten up to 9th grade this summer at Camp Hervida.

Each camp is packed with fun activities from swimming and crafts to group activities, and they’ve even had archery in the past.

Camp Director for Washington County 4-H Camps, Martha Webster shares what this opportunity means for attendees.

“I think it’s so important that they experience the outdoors, and get to socialize with other kids their age; that they might not have ever known before. We have kids from all the different schools in the area, so it’s a really good way for them to just meet new people and experience new things,”

All of the camps are open for all kids that are interested.

For more information you can visit OSU Extension - Camp Hervida.

