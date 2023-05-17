Williamstown City Council votes on residential group home ordinance

Williamstown City Council votes to pass the first reading of an ordinance about residential group homes.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - An ordinance involving residential group homes passed its first reading at Williamstown City Council.

Council members Jim Stage and Marty Seufer said that the ordinance’s purpose is to clarify what regulations residential group homes have to abide by in Williamstown.

Stage, who is also on the planning commission, said that this ordinance is made up of already existing ordinances. These are existing regulations that apply to residents as well. They deal with matters such as parking, fencing, and restrooms.

This ordinance is putting those ordinances together into one piece of legislation to clarify what rules residential group homes have to abide by.

“I just had a concern that Parkersburg and Vienna had addressed it and Williamstown hadn’t. And we just want to make sure that in the community, if one of these homes appears, that we know what they should look like, we know the regulations, and so we asked the planning commission, which Jim’s on, to review it and make recommendations back to council,” Seufer said.

He said that West Virginia legislation involving certain types of homes started the conversation.

Williamstown’s ordinance was modeled after Parkersburg and Vienna’s, according to Seufer.

There will be one more reading of this ordinance.

Also at council, Williamstown chose the YMCA’s bid to run the pool this summer.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

