Winner of $500K lottery ticket in Harrison County announced

David G. wins $500K lottery ticket in Harrison County
David G. wins $500K lottery ticket in Harrison County(West Virginia Lottery)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Lottery has named the winner of a $500,000 lottery ticket in Shinnston.

David G. was announced on Wednesday as the person who bought the winning lottery ticket.

David purchased the ticket at Hammer’s Market on Clement St. in Shinnston with the 10x Power Play multiplier.

By purchasing the Power Play, David was able to turn his $50,000 winning ticket into $500,000.

