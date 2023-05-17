Wirt County man charged with 43 counts

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Late in the afternoon on May 17, West Virginia State Troopers executed a search warrant at 219 Summers Street in Elizabeth.

Dennis James Maze was arrested and charged with 43 counts against five victims. Maze is charged with 16 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, six counts of sexual assault in the first degree, 20 counts of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust, two counts of distribution and display to a minor of obscene material and two counts of employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually explicit conduct.

Corporal J.M. DeMeyer of the State Police Crimes Against Children Unit said she was proud to serve law enforcement on cases like this. “We’re here to keep our kids safe in West Virginia, and protect them from perpetrators,” DeMeyer said.

DeMeyer said Maze’s arrest comes as the result of a joint investigation by the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit,the Wood and Wirt County State Police Detacments, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the Parkersburg Police Department.

Maze was arraigned by Judge Janey Wigal. Cash-only bail was set at $1 million. Maze could face up to life in prison.

A preliminary hearing date has not been set. Maze is represented by George Cosenza.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.