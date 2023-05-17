WSCC holds 50th commencement ceremony

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Washington State Community College (WSCC) held its 50th annual commencement ceremony recently.

The commencement ceremony took place on Saturday, May 17, 2023.

Nearly 400 graduates received associate degrees and certificates, according to a statement from WSCC.

The commencement address was given by the President, CEO, and Director of Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Peoples Bank Chuck Sulerzyski.

Business Management graduate Mackenzie “Mack” Smith gave the student’s address.

The class of 2023 included 42 College Credit Plus high school students, 99 students graduating with honors, and 10 Veterans.

