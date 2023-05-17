Wunderlich Photography spotlights historic Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Bruce Wunderlich is a Marietta, Ohio based photographer whose love for photography began in the late 70′s during a high school photoscience class.

Wunderlich said a family member gave him a push to take his work to the next level.

“My dad saw something because he bought me a dark room. So, I started out in black & white. I was the school photographer getting in to all of the football games and basketball games doing all of the photography for the school newspaper.”

Since, Wunderlich’s work has been featured in publications such as Ohio Magazine and Ohio Travel Magazine. He credits a photo he took in April of 2012 for being the spark that brought attention to his work and the city of Marietta.

“That night after I took the picture, I posted it on Facebook, and it went viral. Before the night was over, I had people in California commenting on it and asking for prints.”

Wunderlich offers photo walks in downtown Marietta. He also helped spearhead the return of BWD Magazine, formerly known as Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Click here to learn more: bwdmagazine.com

