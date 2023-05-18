Arts and entertainment events happening May 18th-21st across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley from May 18th through the 21st.
By Henry Grof
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, May 18th

  • Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
  • Walking Group 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Afterschool Library Youth Club (A.L.Y.) grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • An Evening with Doug Riley as General Stonewall Jackson 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Small Spaces/ Big Ideas- presented by OSU Extension Office 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • The Story of Ohio’s Canals 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

Friday, May 19th

  • Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Paint by Sticker- all ages 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Evening Book Club 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Date Night Cooking Class: Blueberry Filet 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Haunted Blennerhasset Tours 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • William Matheny 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, May 19th

  • Morning Yoga with Mimosas 9:00am @ Historic Oakland Estate/ Near WVU-P
  • Mid Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Harold Shive Memorial Open House 10:00am - 4:00pm @ NOE Office Equipment- 610 Green St Parkersburg
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm
  • Kayak Reentry Training 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Betsey Mills Club Marietta
  • Introduction to Bonsai 1:00pm - 4:30pm @ Amputee Center
  • Teen Trivia- Star Wars Edition- ages 12-19 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • YMCA Summer Preview 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ YMCA
  • Marietta Main Street’s Putts and Pints 2:00pm - 10:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Wood County Society Presents The Visitors 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Eight Year Anniversary Black Tie Gala 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • The Troubadors 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, May 20th

  • Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm
  • Art on the Island: Poppy- ages 16+ 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • Auditions for MOVP Jr Players production of The Big Bad Musical 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

