Arts and entertainment events happening May 18th-21st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, May 18th
- Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
- Walking Group 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Afterschool Library Youth Club (A.L.Y.) grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- An Evening with Doug Riley as General Stonewall Jackson 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Small Spaces/ Big Ideas- presented by OSU Extension Office 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- The Story of Ohio’s Canals 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
Friday, May 19th
- Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Paint by Sticker- all ages 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Evening Book Club 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Date Night Cooking Class: Blueberry Filet 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Haunted Blennerhasset Tours 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- William Matheny 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, May 19th
- Morning Yoga with Mimosas 9:00am @ Historic Oakland Estate/ Near WVU-P
- Mid Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Harold Shive Memorial Open House 10:00am - 4:00pm @ NOE Office Equipment- 610 Green St Parkersburg
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm
- Kayak Reentry Training 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Betsey Mills Club Marietta
- Introduction to Bonsai 1:00pm - 4:30pm @ Amputee Center
- Teen Trivia- Star Wars Edition- ages 12-19 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- YMCA Summer Preview 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ YMCA
- Marietta Main Street’s Putts and Pints 2:00pm - 10:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Wood County Society Presents The Visitors 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Eight Year Anniversary Black Tie Gala 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- The Troubadors 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, May 20th
- Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm
- Art on the Island: Poppy- ages 16+ 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- Auditions for MOVP Jr Players production of The Big Bad Musical 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.