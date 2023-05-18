Bluefield, W.Va. officer inspires next generation of female officers

Officer Amanda Moore speaks to a girl during a trip to The Wade Center

By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 18, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officer Amanda Moore started her career in law enforcement with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. In 2021 she made the switch to Bluefield, West Virginia’s Police Department to make a bigger impact on her hometown. But law enforcement wasn’t her first job in public service.

“I went to Bluefield State for a little bit but then realized it kind of wasn’t something I wanted to do. So then I dabbled off into different fields. I was in the health care field as a CNA at one point. I moved on to being a rape crisis program coordinator at the Family Refuge Center in Princeton. So I’ve always been into the area of service,” said Moore.

Moore says her love for helping others is what motivated her to get into law enforcement. She is also the second African American female officer in the department’s history.

“That’s another one of the things that kind of got me into wanting to go into law enforcement was the representation. I never saw a female police officer when I was little,” said Moore.

Moore says her favorite part about her job is making special visits to The Wade Center.

“I’m partial to them. Everyone there is so welcoming and the kids. It’s so refreshing to see them,” said Moore.

Moore says this has led her to want to inspire the next generation of female officers.

“Never doubt yourself and never doubt the strengths you bring to the table. You may not be the fastest or the strongest. You may not look intimidating as far as the normal standards go. But you bring attributes to the table that no one else can,” said Moore.

Moore says being a police officer is a rewarding career and if you have a heart for making a difference you should look into a career in law enforcement.

