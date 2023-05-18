Buckeye Hills to host broadband listening sessions

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Buckeye Hills Regional Council (BHRC) will host a series of broadband listening sessions across the southeast Ohio portion of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The sessions are open to the public and are an opportunity for all Ohioans to share issues they face, as well as possible solutions, to accessing the internet, according to a statement from BHRC Program Manager Ryan Collins.

The broadband listening sessions will take place from May 30 to June 22, 2023.

Here is the information for the sessions taking place in the Mid-Ohio Valley region:

Guernsey County

June 8, noon – 5:00 p.m.

Guernsey County Public Library - Crossroads Branch - Large Meeting Room

63500 Byesville Road Cambridge, OH

Athens County

June 12, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Athens County Community Center - Room A

701 E. State Street Athens, OH

Washington County

June 15, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Washington State Community College - Community Room

710 Colegate Dr. Marietta, OH

Meigs County

June 20, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Meigs County District Public Library

216 W. Main Street Pomeroy, OH

Noble County

June 21, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Caldwell Public Library - Genealogy Building

524 North Street Caldwell, OH

Gallia County

June 22, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bossard Memorial Library - Large Meeting Room

7 Spruce Street Gallipolis, OH

Buckeye Hills Regional Council and Broadband Ohio are especially seeking input from those who are or work with low-income households, older adults, incarcerated individuals, veterans, people with disabilities, people with language barriers, racial and ethnic minorities, and rural residents.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is hosting regional forums across the state to better understand the connectivity-based challenges community leaders and Ohioans face locally.

For more information contact Ryan Collins, Program Manager, at rcollins@buckeyehills.org or 740-336-2042.

