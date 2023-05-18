Dr. Torie Jackson talks about plans for first year as WVU-Parkersburg president

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU-Parkersburg president Dr. Torie Jackson has plans to help the workforce as she works to continue leading the school forward.

Dr. Jackson said she is excited to take on this position after filling in as the interim president last school year.

Jackson said that she is looking forward to continue increasing enrollment at the community college — which is currently at a 16 percent increase — and using resources to the best of the school’s abilities. Jackson said she is working to expand its curriculum at the school.

“So, we’re going to help the workforce in a lot of ways. We’re going to put a lot more work into advanced manufacturing technology. Which is going to prepare students to be able to work for Berkshire-Hathaway, their plant called Timet. It’ll also prepare them for Nucor Steel. And those are a lot of jobs that are coming into our area. So, we’re excited to expand in that way,” Dr. Jackson said. “Other expansions that we have done in the last year is make sure that the curriculum is ready for cosmetology. Which is a partnership with Wood County Schools. We’ve also been able to get the curriculum ready for agriculture.”

Dr. Jackson said she was able to speak with her mentor and previous WVU-P president, Dr. Chris Gilmer about the big news.

Jackson said she is appreciative of the leadership team that formed during her year as interim president.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.