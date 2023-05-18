Emergency crews respond to accident involving WV DOT truck

(WPTA)
By Martina Bills
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Mason County are on the scene of a crash involving a West Virginia Department of Transportation vehicle.

Dispatchers said the crash happened on old U.S. highway 35 near Henderson Thursday morning.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said a dump truck is the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Sheriff Miller said the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Check back with WSAZ for updates.

